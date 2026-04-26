Thailand scraps MOU 44, cites sovereignty concerns and signals shift toward new cooperation framework

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow explained the government’s decision to cancel the 2001 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU 44). He stated that the decision was based on a solid legal foundation, following comprehensive consultations with domestic and international legal experts and academic input from all sides.







The Deputy Prime Minister noted that MOU 44 posed significant challenges, including complex sovereignty issues and domestic political sensitivities. He indicated that a new, more effective cooperation framework may be developed. Addressing energy security concerns, the Minister assured that canceling the MOU would not disadvantage Thailand, as the country continues to pursue and invest in alternative energy sources in Myanmar, the GCC countries, Africa, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Oman.



​In response to recent calls from Cambodian leadership to resume bilateral mechanisms and convene a Joint Boundary Commission meeting, the Minister stated that while bilateral solutions are preferable, they require a foundation of mutual trust. He urged Cambodia to cease making repeated accusations against Thailand internationally and to avoid applying pressure while Thailand is not prepared to proceed under the previous terms. (NNT)

















































