New Thailand–China media pact in sight as PRD meets People’s Daily chief

BEIJING, China – Director-General of the Public Relations Department (PRD) Sudruetai Lertkasem and her delegation have met with Yu Shaoliang, President of People’s Daily, to strengthen cooperation and prepare for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), expected to be signed during an upcoming bilateral leaders’ visit.

Discussions focused on enhancing news and information exchange, as well as the use of digital technology and AI in communications. Both sides also agreed to promote short-term personnel exchanges to develop skills in news production, online media, and emerging technologies.







People’s Daily expressed appreciation for PRD’s support in facilitating media coverage. Both parties agreed to expand content exchange, with China providing English-language news clips for NBT World, while Thailand will support content on Thailand through People’s Daily’s network.

They also agreed in principle to launch a capacity-building program, starting with training for Thai personnel in China. The PRD Director-General was invited to give a keynote speech at the Belt and Road Media Forum 2026 in Fujian, marking her fourth consecutive participation. People’s Daily, as a leading global media organization, remains a key partner in strengthening Thai–Chinese media cooperation and expanding international outreach. (NNT)

















































