Thailand bids farewell to Bangladeshi Prime Minister after her successful visit

Thailand bid farewell to H.E. Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh upon her departure to Bangladesh after her official visit to Thailand during 24-29 April 2024. On behalf of the Royal Thai Government, H.E. Mrs. Nalinee Taveesin, Thai Trade Representative, attended the ceremony.

The official visit was another success in elevating Thai – Bangladeshi relations to the next level. To deepen the relations, the two leaders emphasized on trade and investment expansion, maritime connectivity, and cooperation in tourism. The visit reflected the trust and confidence in the potential of both sides. The leaders also attached high importance of increasing exchanges of high level visits in the years ahead. (MFA)
























































