PM meets with President of the Association of Design Industry (ADI) in Milan, Italy

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has visited Milan, Italy, to meet with Luciano Galimberti, President of the Association of Design Industry (ADI), reinforcing the relationship between the two sides in the design sector through a tour of the ADI Design Museum.

The ADI, a key promoter of Italian industrial design, manages the prestigious Compasso d’Oro Award, Europe’s oldest design award, and operates the ADI Design Museum. The museum exhibits a rich history of award-winning designs, encapsulating various aspects such as product, interior, and environmental design.







Srettha and his team expressed interest in elevating design as a strategic component of Thailand’s Soft Power, aiming to support exchanges between Thai and Italian designers. He discussed potential collaborations to enhance opportunities for young Thai designers and extend partnerships with Thai design institutions.

During the meeting, it was revealed that ADI’s exhibition space, previously utilized by Japanese designers, could potentially welcome Thai designers. The Thai prime minister also proposed inviting Milanese designers to host exhibitions in Thailand, suggesting that such events could elevate the standard of local products, including those from the One Tambon One Product (OTOP) program, to meet international expectations. The initiative mirrors similar exhibitions currently held in major Asian cities to boost the global presence of Thai design. (NNT)





















































