Thailand advances several flagship projects to bolster digital transformation

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) is advancing its plans to form a new national artificial intelligence (AI) committee as part of its effort to advance the second phase of the national AI strategy. The move aligns with Thailand’s ambition to become a hub for the digital economy and AI within ASEAN.







DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong recently announced the initiative at the Huawei Digital and Intelligence APAC Congress 2024 in Bangkok. He outlined that the new AI committee, which requires cabinet approval, is anticipated to be established by June. The committee will be chaired by the prime minister and include various agency representatives.

The ministry is working on several flagship projects to bolster digital transformation. These include the Cloud First Policy, which is currently in the drafting stage for related regulations. A team of experts will also be formed to oversee cloud usage standards, security, and procurement guidelines.









In parallel, the National Digital Economy and Society Commission is focusing on ethical AI use and is planning to finalize AI regulations by the end of May to address violations of AI ethics.

Minister Prasert also detailed additional digital initiatives, such as the development of a national AI service platform and a large language model tailored for the Thai language. Moreover, the ministry has set ambitious goals for digital ID adoption, aiming for 50% of citizens to use digital IDs in 2024. (NNT)





































