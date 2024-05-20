Anti-Trafficking Training Center funded by Australian government launched in Bangkok

The Thai government, in collaboration with Australia, has launched a new training facility in Bangkok dedicated to combating human trafficking. The Counter Trafficking in Persons Center of Excellence (CTIP-COE) was officially opened on May 17 by Minister of Justice Pol Colonel Tawee Sodsong and Angela Macdonald, Australia’s ambassador to Thailand.

This center is part of the ASEAN-Australia Counter Trafficking program, a 10-year initiative funded by the Australian government. It continues the two-decade-long partnership between Australia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to combat human trafficking.







During the inauguration, Tawee underscored the complexity of human trafficking as a global issue that requires committed and sincere collaboration among various stakeholders. Ambassador Macdonald praised the Thai government for its leadership and determination in tackling human trafficking, noting that the CTIP-COE is the first of its kind in the region.









The establishment of the CTIP-COE follows a memorandum of understanding signed by Thailand and Australia in November 2022, initiating this cooperative effort. The center aims to foster a strategic partnership to bolster ongoing efforts against human trafficking, including the enforcement of labor regulations.

The opening ceremony also coincided with the conclusion of a training course at the CTIP-COE, which equipped 48 personnel from across Thailand with specialized skills in the prevention and suppression of human trafficking. Both nations have reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration in this critical area. (NNT)





































