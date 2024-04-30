Cabinet approves draft Royal Decree on election of new Senators

Following the weekly cabinet meeting, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin disclosed that the cabinet approved the proposal of Office of the Election Commission (EC) on the draft Royal Decree regarding the election of Senators, according to which, the timeline is as follows:

May 13, 2024 Application date for the candidacy of new senators

June 9, 2024 Election at the district level

June 16, 2024 Election at the provincial level

June 26, 2024 Election at the national level

July 2, 2024 Announcement of the election result (PRD)





































