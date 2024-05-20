Homemade rocket launched into sky as airplane passes by in Surin

A homemade rocket was launched into the sky as a plane passed by during a traditional rocket festival in Surin province on May 19 as this incident highlights the need for stricter safety regulations at rocket festivals in Thailand.

The rocket was one of many launched during the festival, which is a popular celebration in Thailand’s northeastern region in May and June.







Recently, the Department of Airports requested cooperation regarding the launching of rockets within aviation safety zones to prevent and mitigate risks. However, yesterday images emerged showing a rocket soaring into the sky as an airplane was passing by, alongside reports of gambling activities at the event.

In a video clip identified as part of the “Bun Bang Fai” rocket festival held on May 19 behind a temple in Samrong Thap District, Surin Province, the first rocket is seen being launched into the sky amidst a large crowd. The time of the rocket’s launch was clearly announced over loudspeakers so gamblers could track it. Additionally, there was evident gambling occurring openly at the event.







Upon investigation, the news team discovered that attendees had to purchase a ribbon for 100 baht to enter the event. Inside, numerous gamblers were openly negotiating bets before the rockets were launched. An announcer provided updates over loudspeakers each time a rocket ascended, ensuring gamblers were informed of the final duration.









During the event, multiple flights passed overhead. At one point, as a rocket that had just been launched headed towards an aircraft as it flew by, the loudspeaker announcement claimed that aviation authorities had been notified about the launch timings and locations and the rocket launches continued uninterrupted.

These festivals are a popular tradition, but they must be conducted safely to avoid putting people at risk.

On this issue, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Suriya Jungrungreangkit, stated that the Ministry of Transport plans to send a letter to the Ministry of Interior o coordinate with local and provincial administrative agencies in areas hosting Bun Bang Fai festivals to enforce stricter rocket launch controls due to the potential risks to aviation safety.

This includes mandating permits that specify launch locations, timings, sizes and requiring notifications to nearby airports beforehand.









The Ministry emphasized that rockets are unpredictable in direction and altitude, posing risks to aircraft and public safety, while also potentially damaging Thailand’s aviation and tourism reputation.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) reported 155 incidents involving rockets and lanterns spotted by pilots between 2021-2023, he said. -819 (TNA)









































