Thailand BCG Exhibition, in parallel with the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW), showcases the public and private sectors’ best practices and concrete examples of the BCG in action in 3 sectors (agriculture, industry and tourism) and Bangkok Goals on BCG Economy. The Exhibition also highlights BCG goods and products as well as Thailand’s candidature for ‘Expo 2028 Phuket’.

Thailand BCG Exhibition is held during 14-19 November 2022 at Hall 2, G Floor, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

#APEC2022BCG #APEC2022THAILAND (PRD)





























































