Govt Spokesperson reveals opportunity and benefit gained from Thailand’s hosting of APEC 2022

Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed about the benefit of Thailand’s hosting of APEC 2022 and APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting that the Thai Government, through Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other concerned agencies, both public and private sectors, have been working hard since 2020 to prepare for the meetings. The overarching theme: “Open. Connect. Balance.” has been set to ensure utmost benefits to the Thai people. Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has handed down the policy and principle for the preparation of Thailand’s hosting of the APEC 2022 as follows:







First, issues of discussion should significantly contribute to Thailand’s economic recovery, enabling businesses of all levels to gain full benefit from the modern economic system. Post-COVID-19 travel and tourism must be promoted for the benefit of all sectors, especially tourism and service sectors which are Thai economy’s key driving forces. Sustainable, responsible, and green economy must also be highlighted through the introduction of the BCG economic model for long-term benefit. A number of bilateral agreements will also be signed for the benefit of the Thai people.







Second, Thailand’s hosting of APEC 2022 will unveil to the world the country’s potential and readiness to host meetings amidst wide-ranging challenges and volatility of the global situation, especially when the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ meeting will be the first in-person meeting in 4 years.

Third, Thailand’s hosting of the APEC 2022 will provide an opportunity for economic recovery through foreign travelers’ visit. During the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW), approx. 3,000 leaders, representatives, and staffs from APEC economies, and over 2,000 media people are expected to be in Thailand. Related meetings, i.e., APEC CEO summit, ABAC, and APEC SME, will also be attended by heads of state from both the APEC economies and guest economies. They will be able to witness Thai economic potential, leading to more trade and investment opportunities in the future. In addition, this is also an opportunity to showcase to the world Thailand’s unique culture, food, performances, and beauty.







APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW) will be held as green meetings through the use of EVs, optimal paper usage, and use of recycled materials for the decoration. Plastic wastes produced at the meetings will later be recycled.

According to the Government Spokesperson, the Government and concerned agencies have constantly updated the public on the preparation of the meetings, as well as opportunity and benefit gained from hosting the meetings, via different channels, i.e., websites, social media, and other platforms to create public awareness. (PRD)

































