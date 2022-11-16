Google Wallet payments, boarding passes a simple tap away launched in Thailand

During the pandemic, Thailand saw the rise in popularity of PromptPay and other cashless options as more people stayed home and authorities urged the public to avoid physical contact. Now Android apps Google Pay and Wallet are launching with Bangkok Bank and KTC as its initial partners.

Google Pay is aiming to put everything in just one app and make payments even easier than scanning a QR code.







Users will be able to store credit cards and make payments with a simple tap of the phone or their watch. Cardless ATM services have been introduced by many banks, but Google Pay makes even credit cards unnecessary. The system is currently limited to just Bangkok Bank and KTC credit cards and cannot yet store debit cards.

In addition to payments, Google Wallet also allows users to store boarding passes, thereby eliminating the need for paper passes at the airport. (NNT)


































