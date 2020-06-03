Thailand anti-narcotic officials to nail big drug cartels, seize assets

BANGKOK – Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has ordered security authorities and the Anti-Money Laundering Office to expand their anti-drug investigation to bust big illegal drug cartels and seize their assets.







Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanich, spokesman of the deputy prime minister, said that Gen Prawit made the order after officials had frequently seized tens of millions of speed pills at a time.

The deputy prime minister also ordered officials to seriously suppress drug traffickers nationwide and expand their investigation to social media and courier services to protect general people from drug abuse, the spokesman said.





Gen Prawit praised police, the military, local administrators and anti-narcotic officials for their effective drug suppression in the country and along the border amid the crisis of the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, Lt Gen Kongcheep said.

From January to May this year, as many as 111,339 drug suspects were arrested with more than 86 million speed pills, 6.69 tons of crystal meth, 302 kilograms of heroin, 7.39 tons of dried marijuana and 35.93 tons of kratom worth altogether billions of baht. (TNA)











