Thailand Songkran to be rescheduled, search for infections in high-risk areas continues

BANGKOK – The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration of Thailand or CCSA’s spokesperson, has confirmed that the Songkran festival holidays have not yet been rescheduled. The date is still under consideration by the cabinet.







Doctor Taweesin Visanuyothin, CCSA’s spokesperson said there is no update yet on Songkran Festival holidays, as the cabinet has not given consideration to nominating days off in compensation just yet. Regardless of the outcome of the cabinet’s deliberations, the current virus prevention measures must remain.

Meanwhile a proactive approach to the search for infections is ongoing, especially in high-risk areas. The active approach has already seen 32,568 people tested and none of them was found to be infected.

As for the easing of many measures, it was reported that some citizens aren’t following the protection measures and have lowered their level of personal sanitation. The CCSA spokesperson warned all parties to stay safe and maintain a high level of protection in order to ensure that Phase 4 relaxations can be launched successfully. (NNT)











