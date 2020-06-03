Thailand reports one more COVID-19 patient, returnee from Saudi Arabia

NONTHABURI – Thailand logged another patient of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), a returnee from Saudi Arabia who was quarantined in Pattani province.







Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokesperson of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said the new case was a Thai male student, 26, who arrived from Saudi Arabia via Kuala Lumpur. He entered Thailand through the Padang Besar border checkpoint on May 25 and was quarantined in Pattani province.

He first tested negative for the disease. The second test on May 31 showed his infection and he was admitted to a hospital in Pattani.

Loading…

Since February, 147 quarantined people have tested positive for COVID-19. Males form the majority. The average age of the patients is 39. The highest number of infected returnees was from Indonesia, followed by those from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

The total of local COVID-19 cases rose to 3,084. Of them, 2,968 recovered and 58 others were at hospitals. The death toll remained at 58.

Of all local COVID-19 cases, most contracted the disease after being in close contact with previously confirmed patients, followed by people with at-risk jobs, visitors to boxing stadiums, returnees, visitors to entertainment places and infected returnees who were quarantined.







Over the past two weeks, risk groups of infected people were returnees, visitors to crowded places and those in close contact with previously confirmed cases.

Dr Panprapa stressed that people had to wear clean face masks to protect themselves from COVID-19 infection. (TNA)











