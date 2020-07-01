Pattaya teachers pushed to improve literacy among young students

More than 150 Pattaya-area educators learned how to ensure literacy among young students.

Nongprue Mayor Mai Chaiyanit opened the June 24-26 workshop led by Tiemjai Pimwong and his team from the Child Development Promotion Institute.







The government in 2015 enacted education standards that mandate a basic level of literacy, both reading and writing, in children by the time they complete Grade 1. While learning written Thai is a years-long process, young students should know the alphabet and have basic reading and writing skills.

The workshop showed teachers how to better use learning materials, improve their observational skills of learning difficulties, effectively communicate with students and parents and promote children’s development.











