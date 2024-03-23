Thailand and Uganda eye organizing business forum, combat human trafficking

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangkok, H.E. Mr. Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, received a courtesy call from H.E. Mrs. Betty Oyella Bigombe, Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to Thailand with residence in Kuala Lumpur, during her visit to Thailand between 12 – 24 March 2024.







Both sides discussed ways to advance cooperation between Thailand and Uganda, particularly in expanding economic cooperation, including trade and investment, as well as the possibility of organizing business forum between Thailand and Uganda and also other African countries in the future. Both sides also reaffirmed their commitments to further strengthen development cooperation, including the areas of sustainable development based on sufficiency economy philosophy, rice farming, fresh water fisheries and fish farming. Moreover, both countries also emphasized the need to implement comprehensive measures to combat all forms of human trafficking and to provide humanitarian assistance Ugandan nationals who are lured by traffickers to work in illegal compounds in Thailand’s neighboring countries. (MFA)















































