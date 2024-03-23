Nearly 30 locations set ablaze in one night in Deep South Thailand

A wave of arson attacks swept through the southern border provinces of Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat overnight, with almost 30 incidents of arson reported.

In Pattani, arson attacks were reported at 11 locations including five 7-11 convenience stores, power poles, an electrical appliance warehouse, and a resort.







The attacks occurred almost simultaneously around 1 a.m. A 7-11 branch in Muang district was almost completely damaged by the blaze, and bullet casings were found in front of the store.

In another incident, three men with their faces covered, arrived another convenience store in Khok Pho district and forced the staff to hand over more than 10,000 baht. They chased the staff out of the store and pour petrol everywhere before setting the fire before fleeing the scene.

The investigation is under way and the police have found some clues but they are still unable to identify those responsible for the incidents.







The police initially believe they wanted to cause disturbances and attempted to retaliate against law enforcement officers after two suspected insurgents were killed in an earlier confrontation with officials in Saiburi district on March 14.

Moreover, they attempted to create chaos to undermine public confidence in the security measures during the Ramadan period. However, authorities assure the public that they will ensure security to the fullest extent.







In Yala province, 11 incidents were reported across 5 districts. Apart from targeting convenience stores, an electrical appliance warehouse was also set ablaze. At least 7 armed assailants stormed the warehouse, restrained workers, and then set the premises on fire. Authorities managed to contain the fires and ensure the safety of all workers.

Additionally, suspected insurgents set fire to a furniture store, electricity poles, telecommunication signal poles, scattered tripod spikes on roads, and burned car tires. Explosion sounds were reported near a stone mill in Muang district, prompting thorough investigations.







In Narathiwat province, incidents occurred in 5 districts, totaling 6 locations. They attempted to disrupt road construction by setting fire to four road graders in Su-ngai Padi district and burning multiple vehicles in Cho Ai Rong district. They also set fire to a wood factory, CCTV cameras, and power poles.

The Fourth Army Region Commander instructed authorities to expedite operations, focusing on securing the area and expanding the search for the culprits. Citizens were urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities promptly via the emergency hotline 1341. (TNA)































