Thailand and Malaysia looking at two-way quarantine-free travel

The Prime Minister has invited Malaysian private businesses to invest in potential development projects in Thailand’s southern border provinces.

Thai Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha discussed bilateral trade, infrastructure and security with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at Government House on February 25, 2022. The Malaysian premier is currently on an official visit to Thailand from February 24-26, 2022.



The two leaders discussed strengthening economic development to improve the livelihoods of people in Thailand’s Deep South and Malaysia’s northern states. Gen Prayut also used the occasion to elaborate on Thailand’s efforts and policies for addressing the situation in the southern border provinces. Prime Minister Ismail in turn reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to supporting Thailand’s efforts in resolving the situation peacefully, including by pursuing dialogue in talks facilitated by Malaysia.







Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to expediting pending border connectivity projects, such as the Road Alignment Linking CIQ Sadao – ICQS Bukit Kayu Hitam and the construction of two new bridges across the Golok River in Narathiwat province, to encourage trade, investment and tourism.

Gen Prayut reaffirmed the enthusiasm of the Thai people in welcoming Malaysian visitors to Thailand in accordance with public health precautions. He also said he hoped that two-way quarantine-free travel between the two nations for fully vaccinated travelers would enhance the cross-border mobility of Thai and Malaysian citizens.

The Malaysian Prime Minister agreed to continue discussions on the opening of border checkpoints in order to ensure continued product while boosting transit and border trade. He also agreed to look into the possibility of two-way quarantine-free travel between the two countries. (NNT)































