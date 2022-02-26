South Pattaya drainage system 50% complete

Jetsada Homklin
Pattana Boonsawat, Pattaya Deputy Mayor and hi team inspect the ongoing construction work of on the sewage and drainage system in South Pattaya leading up to Pratamnak Hill.

Installation of a new drainage system in South Pattaya is halfway done and should be completed on time in July, officials said.

Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawat led a team of engineers to inspect ongoing construction on Pratamnak Road Feb. 25.

The 79.7-million-baht project spearheaded by contractor Eaktavee and K.S Joint Venture Bangkok Co. began Sept. 21 and is slated to finish July 8.



It calls for installation of large storm-drainage and sewage pipes for more than a kilometer along South Road from Third Road to the sea, linking to pipes that feed into the South Pattaya Canal and Pratamnak Hill. Four pumps and a cesspool also will be installed.

Deputy City Manager Kiattisak Sriwongchai said the work was not 50% complete and should finish on schedule.

Large storm-drainage and sewage pipes along South Road will link pipes from Third Road to the sea.









