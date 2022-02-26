South Pattaya drainage system 50% complete

Installation of a new drainage system in South Pattaya is halfway done and should be completed on time in July, officials said.

Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawat led a team of engineers to inspect ongoing construction on Pratamnak Road Feb. 25.



The 79.7-million-baht project spearheaded by contractor Eaktavee and K.S Joint Venture Bangkok Co. began Sept. 21 and is slated to finish July 8.







It calls for installation of large storm-drainage and sewage pipes for more than a kilometer along South Road from Third Road to the sea, linking to pipes that feed into the South Pattaya Canal and Pratamnak Hill. Four pumps and a cesspool also will be installed.

Deputy City Manager Kiattisak Sriwongchai said the work was not 50% complete and should finish on schedule.































