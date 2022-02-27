Thai government says free COVID treatments still available in all areas

Concerns regarding access to COVID-19 treatments have been raised amid a surge in coronavirus infections. The government has reassured that COVID patients will still be accepted for free treatments everywhere while urging everyone to continue observing the Universal Protection practices.



Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said COVID patients will have the option to receive treatment at home or in community isolation centers, at converted hotels and at hospitals without being charged, in accordance with the National Health Security Act.

Patients who face unreasonable or unlawful charges beyond their healthcare coverage are encouraged to lodge complaints with the National Health Security Office by calling its 1330 hotline.







The prime minister also encouraged members of vulnerable groups and young children to get vaccinated as soon as possible, including with booster shots, as recommended by the Ministry of Public Health.(NNT)

































