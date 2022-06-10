Thailand and Germany organize ‘EV Hackathon for Sustainability’ to win cash prizes

To commemorate the 160th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Germany, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand together with King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok #KMUTNB, and the Embassy of Germany in Thailand are organizing ‘Future EV Mobility Creative Contest for Sustainability’ or the ‘EV Hackathon for Sustainability’ from June to August 2022.







The contest aims to promote exchanges of creative ideas and knowledge of electric vehicles amongst the future generation.

The ‘EV Hackathon for Sustainability’ is open to higher education students between 18-35 years old to participate in online workshops and submit their creative presentations. Eight selected teams of three students will then compete in the final round of 24-hour EV Hackathon during 27-28 August 2022 at KMUTNB to win cash prizes of 250,000 baht in total.





For more information about EV Hackathon

Website – https://ev4sustain.kmutnb.ac.th/

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/ev4sustain/ (PRD)

































