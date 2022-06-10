Thailand passes bill to liberalize liquor production

The House of Representatives passed a bill to liberalize liquor production in its first reading with 178 votes to 137 and formed a 25-member committee to scrutinize it before the second reading.

The House on Wednesday (June 8) considered the Excise Tax Bill aka a progressive liquor bill proposed by the group of Move Forward MP for Bangkok Taopiphop Limjittrakorn. Earlier the cabinet had examined the bill and returned it to the House.







The bill allowed people to make liquors for consumption without having to apply for a license. Only those who commercially produce liquors must seek licenses. It relaxed the qualifications of licensees including those concerning their minimum capital and capacity for liquor production.



In other words, it allowed small distillers with low capacities and registered capitals to enter the business. At present, distillers are required to have high production capacities. So, there are only large-scale liquor producers. (TNA)

































