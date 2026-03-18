Thailand to build permanent border fence with Cambodia, pilot section set for Chanthaburi

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Royal Thai Armed Forces are moving ahead with the construction of a permanent fence along the Thailand–Cambodia border, beginning with a pilot section of about 1,310 meters between boundary markers 52 and 54 in Chanthaburi province.

Spokesperson Major General Winthai Suvaree said the project helps strengthen border security and curb transnational crime, with military leadership directing agencies to speed up work in priority areas.

The site in Pong Nam Ron district has been coordinated with the Cambodian authorities, who have built a parallel access route along the boundary. The Thailand Mine Action Center has completed landmine clearance, while the Armed Forces Development Command has finished terrain preparation and access road work.

Construction is scheduled to begin in early April 2026, with completion expected within 45 days. Authorities plan to expand similar measures to other areas, combining physical barriers with electronic systems such as sensors and surveillance cameras to support continuous monitoring. (NNT)



































