Cheaper E20 rolled out as Thailand pushes drivers toward biofuel

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Energy has adjusted fuel pricing to promote wider use of E20, making it up to 5 baht per liter cheaper than standard gasohol, easing fuel costs and supporting domestic energy use.

Officials said the pricing shift aims to encourage motorists to switch to E20, which contains 20 percent ethanol. While E20 may result in slightly higher fuel consumption on paper, the difference in real-world driving is minimal, making cost savings a key factor for consumers.

The ministry has also provided guidance on vehicle compatibility, with reference lists available for cars (t.ly/4-wP6) and motorcycles (t.ly/WGsts). Increased use of E20 is expected to lower household fuel expenses, support ethanol production from Thai agricultural sectors, reduce reliance on fuel imports, and strengthen national energy security. (NNT)



































