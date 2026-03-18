Thailand freezes diesel at 33 baht and tightens price controls to shield consumers from global energy shocks

BANGKOK, Thailand – Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun has announced new measures to stabilize prices for essential goods and ease the cost of living, following a meeting of the Joint Management and Monitoring Center for the Situation in the Middle East on March 17, 2026. The Ministry of Commerce is closely monitoring the effects of rising global energy prices on businesses and the public.

To address immediate concerns, the government has imposed a 15-day diesel price freeze, capping prices at 33 baht per liter, with an increase of 0.50 baht per liter taking effect on March 18, 2026. The Minister confirmed that current energy costs do not necessitate increases in consumer goods prices at this time.

The Minister stated that eight categories of goods are currently under price control, including instant noodles, canned fish, powdered milk, and agricultural inputs such as fertilizers and pesticides. Manufacturers must obtain approval from the Department of Internal Trade for any price adjustments, but no such requests have been submitted to date. No price increases have been reported for monitored items such as detergents, rice, and seasonings. The Ministry is prepared to negotiate with producers to maintain price stability if costs change.







The Ministry is working with the Central Committee on Prices of Goods and Services to review the controlled goods list and will hold public hearings to identify additional essential items for inclusion. Authorities are also collaborating with major manufacturers to distribute discounted products through wholesale and retail networks in all 77 provinces. Blue Flag projects will be launched in vulnerable areas to provide targeted relief.

According to the Minister, Thailand has sufficient fertilizer stocks through May, with possible extensions to August depending on shipments from the Middle East. To support farmers, the Ministry is expanding the Green Flag project to lower production costs and partnering with the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives to promote organic fertilizers and alternative formulations, thereby reducing reliance on imported raw materials. (NNT)



































