Thailand and China to declare 2025 as ‘Golden Year of Friendship’

VIANTIANE – Thailand and China held discussions during the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits, focusing on economic cooperation, regional collaboration, and plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the event. The Thai Prime Minister proposed designating 2025 as the “Golden Year of Friendship” to commemorate half a century of Thai-Chinese relations. She emphasized the importance of advancing economic and cultural ties and suggested convening the 7th Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation soon. Both sides agreed to promote regional economic integration, boost trade, and improve the transportation of goods, particularly agricultural products. With Thailand’s strong infrastructure in transport, energy, and finance, the Prime Minister extended an invitation for Chinese companies to explore investment opportunities in future industries.



On security cooperation, Thailand reaffirmed its commitment to working with China to combat transnational crime, the gray economy, and call center scams through both bilateral and regional frameworks. Additionally, China agreed to Thailand’s request to temporarily suspend water releases from the Lancang River to help alleviate flooding in northern and northeastern Thailand.

In the realm of regional partnerships, both countries will co-host the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting in 2025. Thailand also expressed its gratitude for China’s support in its bid to join the BRICS group, an intergovernmental organization that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and several other nations.







Premier Li Qiang praised Thailand’s soft power, highlighting Thai textiles and Muay Thai, which have gained popularity in China. He noted that these elements would contribute to the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese relations next year. (NNT)

































