BANGKOK, Thailand – Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, as the Representative of His Majesty the King, presided over the Princess Srinagarindra Award 2024 at the Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall, the Royal Palace on 10 October.

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn also presided over the royal tea party given in honour of the laureates at the Borom Ratchasathit Mahoran Banquet Hall after the Award Ceremony. The ceremony was attended by Mrs. Tongrudee Markboon, representative of the Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information.



This year, the Princess Srinagarindra Award 2024 was presented to Professor Dr. Caroline Susan Elizabeth Homer from the Commonwealth of Australia, who is internationally recognized for her outstanding contributions to nursing and midwifery. Professor Dr. Homer conducted research in maternal and infant health, with her work being utilized to shape midwifery policies and practices in several countries, bringing significant benefits to the lives and health of mothers, infants, and children worldwide.

On this occasion, the Director-General of the Department of Information conducted a joint interview with the Secretary-General of the Foundation and the International Award Committee to congratulate the award recipient. (MFA)


















































