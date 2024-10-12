Thailand and Malaysia to enhance tourism and border area development

VIANTIANE – Thailand and Malaysia recently held talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and promoting regional tourism through the “6 Countries, 1 Destination” initiative.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim discussed opportunities to expand economic cooperation. Key areas of focus included enhancing border area development, promoting green economy initiatives, and advancing collaboration in the digital economy.



The leaders highlighted the successful completion of the Sungai Kolok Bridge project. The bridge connects Thailand’s Narathiwat Province with Rantau Panjang in Malaysia’s Kelantan State. They also emphasized efforts to increase economic activities and private sector partnerships in the border areas.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Anwar invited Prime Minister Paetongtarn to visit Malaysia for an official state visit. The visit is expected to further strengthen cooperation in various sectors.







Prime Minister Anwar praised Thailand’s thriving halal food industry. He also acknowledged the contributions of over 150,000 Thai workers who have played a key role in driving Malaysia’s economic growth. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to boosting tourism, with Malaysia currently being the top source of tourists to Thailand.

Regarding the “6 Countries, 1 Destination” initiative, the leaders agreed to continue discussions to facilitate the project’s implementation. Thailand also expressed its support for Malaysia’s upcoming ASEAN chairmanship next year. (NNT)







































