Pattaya, Bangkok and provinces across Thailand grapple with severe air pollution crisis

A concerning air pollution situation was reported across Thailand on Jan 28, with 35 out of 77 provinces experiencing hazardous levels of ultra-fine dust. This issue was predominantly observed in the Central Plains region.

A report on the morning by the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency showed that nine provinces were facing dangerously high levels of particulate matter, 2.5 micrometers and less in diameter (PM2.5). Samut Songkhram province recorded the highest level at 108.6 microgrammes per cubic meter of air, significantly above the safe threshold of 37.5µg/m³.







Other provinces experiencing red-coded, or seriously harmful, levels of PM2.5 included Samut Sakhon, Ratchaburi, Petchaburi, Samut Prakan, Rayong, Chai Nat, Chonburi (Pattaya), and Nakhon Pathom.

Twenty-six provinces were also covered in orange-coded, or initially unsafe, levels of PM2.5, ranging from 39.7 to 73.9µg/m³. These included Kanchanaburi, Bangkok, and several others, extending through to Sukhothai. (NNT)































