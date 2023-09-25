Thailand and Cambodia agree to jointly tackle issue of call center scams

At recent bilateral meetings, Thailand and Cambodia agreed to jointly tackle the issue of call center scams that have caused harm to the general public. Their activities have taken a heavy financial and emotion toll on their victims, even leading to suicides in extreme cases.

Puangpetch Chunla-iad, the Thai Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office and the head of the Thai delegation, discussed cooperative measures against these crimes with Neth Pheaktra, Cambodia’s Minister of Information.







The collaboration involves utilizing shared media platforms such as TWIN Radio to raise awareness among Thai and Cambodian citizens on how to protect themselves from online scams. Their efforts will extend to coordination with relevant Thai agencies, including the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and border security units.

Minister Neth emphasized Cambodia’s commitment to enhancing the quality of news and information. The cooperation focuses on responsible news sharing, maintaining media integrity and promoting informed citizenry.







In addition, a separate bilateral meeting between Thailand and Vietnam was held to discuss combating fake news. Minister Puangpetch met with Nguyen Manh Hung, Vietnam’s Minister of Information and Communications, to discuss Vietnam’s initiative to establish a “Task Force on Combating Fake News,” with a focus on continuous collaboration within the ASEAN region.

The Thai delegation proposed stepping up exchanges and collaborations on foreign news articles among ASEAN countries, highlighting initiatives like the ASEAN information exchange initiated by Thailand. The aim is to ensure the dissemination of accurate and credible information.

Minister Nguyen stressed the need for developing responsible and ethical practices in media and new technology. He also thanked Thailand for its close cooperation with Vietnam in the fight against fake news and misinformation. (NNT)













