Interior Minister meets Bangkok Governor to discuss operational issues of BTS Skytrain

During a recent meeting reviewing operational issues of the Metro Green Lines, also known as the BTS Skytrain, key decisions were made to expedite effective solutions.

The lines have been a point of contention due to operational concessions and the involvement of executive orders from the previous government.







Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt committed to resolving these issues in compliance with the law. A specialized committee will be formed to delve into the complexities of the matter, with additional talks scheduled for next week.

The governor also outlined key city hall initiatives requiring multi-agency cooperation, such as relocating underground electrical cables and transitioning to energy-efficient LED street lights. Both parties emphasized their shared dedication to resolving these and other urban challenges for the benefit of the general public. (NNT)

















