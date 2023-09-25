New Parliament building set to be delivered by end of September

The government has announced that the new Parliament building is scheduled to be delivered to the secretariat of the House of Representatives by the end of this month.

According to First Deputy House Speaker Padipat Suntiphada, the delivery of the Sappaya-Sapasathan Parliament House was set to be finalized on September 18. However, the inspection committee comprised of the secretariat of the House of Representatives, the Fine Arts Department, and the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand are still currently discussing final details and issues of the building. The committee is expected to finalize agreements and complete the delivery by the end of the month.







The Deputy House Speaker said that the secretariat is also planning to disclose details on delays in construction, which resulted in the delivery being postponed from its original deadline in 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak, as well as construction deviations from the initial blueprint, have all led to the delay in the delivery of the parliament complex.







The Sappaya-Sapasathan Parliament House is the third parliament house of Thailand, replacing the original building Parliament House of Thailand near Dusit Zoo. Construction of the Parliament complex in Bangkok’s Dusit district started in 2013 and covers an area of more than 424,000 square meters. The building was officially opened for Parliament meetings on May 1, 2021. (NNT)













