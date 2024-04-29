Thailand and Brunei to increase bilateral trade and boost travel activities

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin formally welcomed His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah of Brunei today (Apr 29), marking his first official visit to Thailand in 12 years. The reception, held at Government House, celebrated over four decades of diplomatic relations between the two nations and coincided with discussions aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation.







The Sultan’s visit included a military honor guard ceremony and meetings with Thai Cabinet members, culminating in comprehensive bilateral talks. The discussions focused on enhancing trade, investment, and people-to-people connections, reflecting a mutual interest in strengthening ties across multiple sectors.

Economic collaboration was a key agenda item, with both nations expressing a desire to increase bilateral trade from the previous year’s total of $650 million. Proposals were made to establish a policy-level trade mechanism to promote commercial cooperation and facilitate business operations between Thailand and Brunei.







A new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between Brunei’s Investment Agency and Thailand’s Government Pension Fund, aiming to spur investment cooperation. Areas highlighted for potential investment included food and agriculture, healthcare, tourism, renewable energy, and eco-friendly products.

The visit also saw the signing of an MOU on tourism cooperation, intended to boost travel and MICE activities between the two countries. The Sultan praised Thailand’s regional tourism promotion efforts and expressed interest in enhancing tourism facilitation.









The discussions extended to digital economy cooperation, where Thailand provided Brunei with technical assistance in developing advanced payment systems. Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to financial integration within ASEAN through an MOU on regional payment connectivity.

Educational and cultural exchanges were also addressed, with Thailand appreciating Brunei’s scholarship provision for Thai students to study Islam. Both nations agreed to expedite the drafting of agreements on Thai labor employment in Brunei, educational cooperation, and joint community development projects. (NNT)













































