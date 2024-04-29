His Majesty Sultan of Brunei arrives in Thailand for official visit

His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei arrived in Thailand for an official visit during 28 – 29 April 2024, as Guest of the Royal Thai Government, invited by the Prime Minister. His Majesty was also accompanied by His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Mateen. This official visit is the highlight of the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the two countries.







On this occasion, H.E. Mr. Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister of Thailand, received His Majesty the Sultan of Brunei at Suvarnabhumi Airport. H.E. Mr. Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, as Minister-in-Attendance, H.E. Ms. Boosara Kanchanalai, Ambassador of Thailand to Brunei Darussalam, and Ms. Sasirit Tangulrat, Director-General of the Department of Protocol, were also present to receive His Majesty and the Brunei delegation. (MFA)

















