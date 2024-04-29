Thai activist steps in to help Myanmar woman, baby injured by acid attack

Popular social media activist Kanthat Pongpaiboonvej also known as Gun Jompalang brought a Burmese mother and her 8-month-old daughter to seek justice after she and her baby was injured by an acid attack orchestrated by her husband’s ex-wife.

The mother, Geti, aged 28, and her infant daughter were targeted by her husband’s ex-wife, resulting in severe injuries.

She lives in Thailand but the incident occurred on October 19, 2023 in Myanmar while she was bathing her baby (two months old at that time).







Geti’s ear was severed, her face disfigured, and she lost the use of one arm. The baby suffered blindness in both eyes, a disfigured face and body and required a tracheotomy to breathe.

Following the incident, her husband sometimes visited her at hospital but disappeared afterward. He husband has a new wife while his ex-wife who attacked Geti is now living and working in Thailand.

The mother and the baby survived but face ongoing challenges and hefty medical expenses. She then sought help from the Thai activist.







After their discharge from the hospital, she reported the incident to the authorities in Myanmar on April 25 and filed the complaint to the Thai police in Kanchanaburi province.

As the attack occurred in Myanmar and all parties involved are from Myanmar. The Thai police need the Myanmar counterpart to transfer the case to Thailand for full assistance.

The victim said she suffered severe pain all over her body, unable to straighten her left arm. Her daughter’s left eye was permanently blinded, while the doctor said her right eye could be operated for the treatment on with a cost in the hundreds of thousands of baht. Her daughter’s leg also cannot be straightened, rendering her unable to walk or crawl.









As she only has 30 baht left, she sought assistance from Mr. Kanthat, who is now helping her and her baby to receive further treatment.

He will today accompany them to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to seek legal assistance and planned to visit the Myanmar Embassy to extend their visas for continued treatment in Thailand. (TNA)





































