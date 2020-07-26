Thailand allocates 600 million baht for Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed that the government was ready to buy vaccines for the coronavirus disease 2019 to protect Thai people.







He said that the government allocated 3.5 billion baht for the research and development of COVID-19 vaccines and also planned to spend 600 million baht to order a vaccine from the University of Oxford. Earlier the government assigned former public health minister Dr Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn to discuss the vaccine procurement with the university.



The vaccine order was necessary, Mr Anutin said.

He also said that the government was looking for other potential vaccines including the candidate vaccines, the production of which Thailand was supporting through memorandums of understanding.

The government was looking for all possible cures of COVID-19, Mr Anutin said. (TNA)











