Demonstrators will not transmit COVID as Thailand now free of infection

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul did not oppose students’ demonstrations but advised them to wear face masks and observe social distancing to help control the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







He said that safety was his main concern about students’ rallies but face masks and social distancing could cope with the disease. He said he would not oppose students’ demonstrations because they wanted to communicate their feelings to the government.







“Rallies should not lead to infection because Thailand has been free of local COVID-19 infection for two months and foreigners from the countries where COVID-19 is spreading are not allowed to visit Thailand. Besides, those who return from other countries must be quarantined for 14 days,” Mr Anutin said.

Asked if the government could meet students’ demands, he said that many issues could be considered, including amendments to the constitution. However, they must abide by laws.

There would be a constitution-drafting assembly and a referendum. If everyone agrees, the House will be dissolved and there will be a general election. That would be in a democratic manner, Mr Anutin said.

He disagreed with House dissolution without constitutional amendment because that would not make any difference, he said. (TNA)











