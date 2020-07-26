Thai police defend decision to drop charges against Red Bull heir

Thai police have defended the decision to drop criminal charges against Red Bull heir, Vorayuth Yoovidhya, who was accused in a 2012 hit-and-run that killed a police officer.







Vorayuth, then 27, was arrested in September 2012 after his black Ferrari clashed into a motorcycle of Pol Snr Sgt Maj Wichian Klanprasert, 48, in Bangkok.

On Friday, police confirmed that the attorney general had decided to acquit Vorayuth on all charges.

Pol Lt Gen Piya Uthayo, Spokesman of the Royal Thai Police, said police legal team had examined the attorney general’s order and decides not to appeal.

Police have also requested for a withdrawal of the court’s arrest warrant on Vorayuth.

Vorayuth case has caused public outcry over the justice system. He had faced charges of speeding, hit-and-run and reckless driving causing death. However, Vorayuth missed eight police summons until some charges expired five years after the incident.

Last month, the National Anti-Corruption Commission found a police officer guilty of dereliction of duty in handling the case.

Pol Lt Ger Piya insisted that the case had been handled according to law.

Vorayuth is a grandson of the late Chaleo Yoovidhya who created Red Bull business empire and was listed as the third richest person in Thailand when he died in 2012. (TNA)

