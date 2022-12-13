Thailand aims to achieve improved Trafficking in Persons (TIP) ranking

Thai authorities have pledged to continue working to eliminate human trafficking. Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwanhas recently ordered relevant agencies to enforce stringent measures, with the aim of helping Thailand achieve Tier 1 placement on the Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report.

Thailand’s Anti-Human Trafficking Committee and its corresponding coordination and administration committee last week convened a meeting chaired by the deputy premier.







The meeting acknowledged progress with the kingdom’s anti-human trafficking operations, including the establishment of a trafficking victim processing facility in Bangkok’s Don Mueang by the Royal Thai Police.

Gen Prawit has ordered agencies to stringently pursue preventative and suppressive measures against human trafficking, while continuing to provide assistance to victims of trafficking.







The officials hope that through these measures, the efforts in Thailand will gain greater recognition from the United States and the world..

The anti-trafficking committee has also approved a draft of Thailand’s report on anti-trafficking efforts in 2022, including significant achievements in terms of prosecution, law enforcement, victims’ protection and prevention.







Additionally, the committee approved the appointment of Police Gen Thammasak Witchayara as Thailand’s co-chair of the joint subcommittee on the establishment of the Center of Excellence on Counter Trafficking in Persons between Thailand and Australia. (NNT)





























