PM Prayut arrives in Belgium for ASEAN-EU Summit Dec 12-15

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha arrived for the ASEAN-EU Commemorative Summit to celebrate the 45th anniversary of dialogue partnership. He will exchange opinions with the private sector of Europe.

Gen Prayut together with his wife Naraporn and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai landed at Brussels airport at 7.20pm on Dec 12 for the summit scheduled for Dec 12-15. From the airport, the delegation went to their hotel right away.







For the first mission of the trip, Gen Prayut will attend a luncheon round-table meeting with high-level executives. In the meeting organized by the EU-ASEAN Business Council, Gen Prayut will talk with the vice president of the European Commission who supervises economic affairs.

He will also have a discussion with EU commissioners on trade and exchange opinions with the private sector of the EU on social and economic development through the Bio-Circular-Green Economic Model which accords with the Global Gateway strategy of the EU that aims to mobilize up to €300 billion of investments in digital, climate and energy, transport, health, and education and research. (TNA)

































