Thailand aims for US$100 million in film investment after Cannes Film Festival

The Thailand Film Office, a unit under the Department of Tourism, has revealed that there has been a surge of interest from international filmmakers who visited Thailand’s booth at the 77th Cannes Film Festival “Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes,” held in France from 14 to 25 May 2024.







The booth welcomed more than 800 filmmakers and producers who made inquiries about the Government’s incentive measures for foreign film production in Thailand, with a cash rebate of up to 20%. Thirty of them showed serious interest in investing in Thailand. Those interests were from various countries, including France, the U.S.A., Canada, the U.K., and Australia. The department estimated that the festival could lead to film investment in the Kingdom of over 3.69 billion baht (approximately US$100 million).

During the 12-day festival, Thailand’s booth at Cannes showcased various shooting locations in Thailand, such as natural and historical sites, as well as Thai traditions. Famous elephant and cat-patterned pants were also presented as souvenirs to foreign filmmakers. (PRD)





































