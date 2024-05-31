Thailand welcomes SCAT Airlines’ inaugural Almaty-Surat Thani charter flight

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to welcome SCAT Airlines’ inaugural direct charter flight on the Almaty-Surat Thani route, which arrived at Surat Thani International Airport early this morning and was greeted with a water cannon salute as it taxied to its gate.

The inaugural flight received an airport welcome by Thai tourism officials, including Miss Somradee Chitchong, TAT Deputy Governor for Domestic Market. Among the distinguished passengers onboard the flight to mark its commencement was H.E. Mr. Chatchawan Sakornsin, Ambassador of Thailand to Kazakhstan.







“SCAT Airlines’ new Almaty-Surat Thani flight will cater to the increasing numbers of travellers from Kazakhstan, while presenting more options for visitors from the CIS and Russia,” Mrs. Chiravadee Khunsub, TAT Executive Director for Europe Region, said. “As well as exploring the jungle-clad inland hideaways of Surat Thani and the famous islands of Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan and Ko Tao in the Gulf of Thailand, beach goers can maximise the trip with visits to the Andaman coastline including the scenic beach resorts of Krabi and Phang-Nga.”

SCAT Airlines, which operates from a hub at Shymkent International Airport in Kazakhstan, is scheduled to operate 13 flights on the route between May and September. It will utilise its 220-seat Boeing 737-Max aircraft.









The route was materialised under a strategic partnership between TAT and Shymkent-based Selfie Travel, one of Kazakhstan’s leading tour operators. Selfie Travel is expanding its network to Surat Thani given the airport’s capability and Thailand’s unique tourism offerings for summer holidaymakers fom Kazakhstan, the CIS and Russia.

Mrs. Chiravadee added “TAT is leveraging SCAT Airlines’ Almaty- Surat Thani route by promoting Thailand as a year-round destination, while reiterating the visa exemption for Kazakhstani tourists as well as the upcoming Thailand-Kazakhstan mutual visa-free policy.”

Under the current visa-exemption scheme, ending 31 August 2024, Kazakhstani tourists are allowed to stay no more than 30 days in Thailand on tourism purpose.











The Thailand-Kazakhstan mutual visa-free policy is set to go into effect in 30 days after both countries complete their respective legal formalities, following the signing of agreement between the two nations on 23 April 2024.

Once in effect, passport holders with at least six-month validity from both countries can enter, exit, transit, and temporary stay in each other’s country for up to 30 days per visit, with a maximum of 90 days within a 180-day period.









Kazakhstan is one of Thailand’s fastest growing markets and is also the second largest market in the CIS, after Russia. From 1 January to 16 May 2024, some 99,572 Kazakhstan tourists visited Thailand whereas the expectation for the entire year is 220,000 visitors. Last year, the number stood at 172,282 arrivals, a 190% year-on-year increase. (TAT)







































