Foreign Minister meets with representatives of Thai business community in the Lao PDR

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, met with representatives of the Thai business community in the Lao PDR from various industries, including energy, agriculture, commodities, as well as medical services and healthcare on 30 May 2024.

The Foreign Minister highlighted the government's goal to promote closer economic cooperation with neighboring countries. The Foreign Minister also exchanged views with the Thai businesses in the Lao PDR on how to bolster economic ties between Thailand and the Lao PDR. They discussed business opportunities and challenges in the Lao PDR, as well as support which could be provided by the government. (MFA)
























































