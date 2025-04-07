Famous Pattaya hotel now under Chinese control

The ultra-famous Penthouse in south Pattaya has now been leased to Chinese businessmen after more than a year of Indian management. Nobody seems to know what the iconic hotel’s future holds apart from being on the list for the Chinese tour bus circuit. For many years Penthouse with its gogo club was run by Brits and was a favorite haunt of very naughty boys. It closed thanks to Covid and reopened in 2023 after major renovations including jacuzzi fun in the bedrooms. But somehow the hotel never regained its former special place in the annals of Pattaya’s horizontal leisure industry. Maybe Penthouse just can’t escape from what Pattaya used to be. A case of MANURE (huMAN natURE).







▪ Located next to the newly expanded Palace, Tantra gogo on Walking Street is up for sale for 16 million baht. Your chance to own a piece of Pattaya’s renowned adult education scene.

▪ The Pattaya Marathon this year is Saturday and Sunday, 19-20, July. No need to remember that.

▪ The big difference between sex for money and sex for free us that sex for money costs a great deal less. This is Thailand.

▪ Pattaya is famous for odd-sounding bar names. Tiddlers Welcome and Free Willy are two prime examples. Over to you.

▪ The problem with high season and low season is that the terms are based on western holidays such as Christmas. Most tourists these days are Asians who don’t follow that schedule.



▪ No official news yet about 60 days visa-exempt entries becoming 30 days to reduce illegal working or illegal renting of condominium units. In any case, bad eggs have never been deterred by visa regulations.

▪ Old age isn’t too bad when you consider the alternative (Maurice Chevalier).

▪ Songkran is almost upon us. Police say no splashing with ice water or white powder, no liquid thrown at motor bikes and no attacks on people who don’t want to play. Same as last year then.

▪ Police asked a pickpocket from Laos why he was lurking in Walking Street. He said he had tried Soi Buakhao but nobody there was carrying a wallet.

▪ I hate champagne more than anything else in the world, except 7up.





▪ Another trend beach bar has opened at the end of Walking Street. It’s called Byblos and it doesn’t aim to attract naughty boys. Sign of the times.

▪ A sour-faced American lady was asked in the Jomtien Complex if there were gays in Texas. Not any live ones she replied.

▪ At certain times I really feel like sex. After a cigarette for example.

▪ Yet another midnight raid on Pattaya Soi Six, the center of debauchery according to the authorities. Same story – six vendor carts moved on and two parked cars wheel-clamped.

But I don’t give a hoot!



























