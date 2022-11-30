Thailand adjusts dispensing of anti-viral drug and increases use of LAAB for vulnerable patients

New guidelines for the Covid-19treatment, put into effect on November 30 will adjust dispensing of anti-viral drug and increase the use of Long Acting Antibody (LAAB) for vulnerable patients with underlying health conditions.

Director–General of the Department of Medical Services, Dr.Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn said that the new guidelines for the Covid-19 treatment, to be applied by medical personnel have been revised.







There are changes in dispensing anti-viral drug for Covid-19 treatment and more LAAB treatment will be used in patients at risk of complications. Under the new guidelines, Favipiravir is used in pediatric patients, Molnupiravir for patients with mild symptoms and Paxlovid for patients with pneumonia and low oxygen level. Vulnerable groups and people who receive only two doses of vaccine will be given Remdesivir through injection. At-risk groups with low level of antibody, cancer, diabetes, coronary artery disease, cancer, emphysema and patients on dialysis will be treated with LAAB.







Dr. Thongchai said that although the number of Covid-19 cases is on the rise, the number of hospital bed occupancy is still low at 19.4 per cent, accounting for 1,468 beds of all 7,564 beds. (TNA)

































