Thai Justice Minister wants serial rapist to wear electronic monitoring (EM) bracelet for 10 years

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin wanted the man who raped a woman, 18, in Ubon Ratchathani province to wear an electronic monitoring (EM) bracelet for 10 years as he had repeated the crime without any respect for the law.

The minister was referring to Pathanin, a 41-year-old native of Ubon Ratchathani, who assaulted the young woman at the Thung Sri Mueang public park and raped her. The minister said the man was a danger to society because police found another victim detained at his house after arresting him.







Pathanin had been jailed twice, in 2016 for theft and in 2017 for illicit drug. He was released in December last year.

There is a new law to prevent criminals from repeating their sexual and violent offences. Under the new law that will take effect on Jan 23, 2023, relevant officials can seek court orders to use EM bracelets with such criminals for up to 10 years. They will be also monitored by probation volunteers and will be imprisoned right when they misbehave, Mr Somsak said.







“I ordered the Rights and Liberties Protection Department to help the two victims. They will receive financial aid worth up to 110,000 baht each. Moreover, I assigned the Corrections Department to compile the watchlist of dangerous people in accordance with the new law to prevent them from committing crime again,” the justice minister said. (TNA)

































