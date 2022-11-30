Thailand launches new high-end travel deal for luxury-minded South Korean travellers

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in cooperation with Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, and Asiana Airlines have launched a special luxury-oriented travel deal aimed at potential business class travellers from South Korea to Thailand.

Mrs. Jiranee Poonnayom, Director of TAT Seoul Office said “This new initiative is designed to appeal to affluent and luxury travellers from South Korea who are interested in experiencing Thailand’s new and luxury tourism products, in major and secondary destinations”.







The ‘Amazing New Chapters: Discover Luxperience in Thailand’ travel deal combines business class air travel to Bangkok on Asiana Airlines with a luxurious stay at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok.

The initiative also aims to create awareness of the wealth of world-class tourism experiences that Thailand offers discerning, luxury-minded travellers from South Korea who tend to have a longer period of stay.







Through the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign, this ranges from legendary 5-star hotels and exquisite rooftop bars, and scintillating cuisine at Michelin-starred restaurants, to fascinating dinner cruises, high-end car rental, and fabulous private yacht or helicopter tours.

With initiatives like the ‘Amazing New Chapters: Discover Luxperience in Thailand’ travel deal, TAT is targeting the luxury, long-stay golf, honeymoon/couples, millennials and other such FIT market segments, as well as the family and group tour segments including incentives. This is part of the concerted efforts with strategic partners to once again position Thailand as a preferred destination in the South Korean market







Along with the main destinations of Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai already so popular with South Korean tourists, the TAT Seoul Office is working to also promote more travel to other destinations like Samui, Krabi, Hua Hin, and Chiang Rai.

From January to November, 2022, the number of visitor arrivals from South Korea to Thailand totalled nearly 400,000 and by the end of the year, 500,000 are expected.

For the year 2023 the TAT aims to welcome over 1.3 million South Korean tourists, representing a return to 70% of the 1.88 million arrivals and 75 billion Baht in revenue seen in 2019. (TAT)































