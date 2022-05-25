Thailand adjusts air safety threshold

The National Environmental Board set a new safety threshold for fine dust that will take effect on June 1 to improve air quality.

Attapon Charoenchansa, director-general of the Pollution Control Department, said the National Environmental Board updated the safety threshold for particulate matter 2.5 micrometers and less in diameter (PM2.5) to suit present circumstances because it had been imposed for over a decade.



The old threshold of PM2.5 was set at 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air in 24 hours. The new standard will be 37.5mcg. The board also changed the annual safety threshold from 25mcg to 15mcg and it would be introduced in a few months, Mr Attapon said.







The improved air quality standard would be at the same level of the United States, the European Union, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan, he said. (TNA)

































