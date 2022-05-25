Thai PM to attend 27th Nikkei Forum in Japan May 25-27

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha is scheduled to travel to Tokyo, Japan during May 25-27 to attend the 27th International Conference on the Future of Asia (Nikkei Forum) upon an invitation of Nikkei Inc., said Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

The International Conference on the Future of Asia, or Nikkei Forum, has been held annually since 1995 by Nikkei Inc., a Japanese media company which owns The Nikkei and the Financial Times. This year, political, economic and academic leaders from the Asia-Pacific region are invited to offer their opinions on regional issues and the role of Asia in the world under the theme: “Redefining Asia’s Role in a Divided World”. The Prime Minister first attended the 26th Nikkei Forum last year via a teleconference, and this year will be his first in-person attendance at the event.



Top political figures and national leaders to be attending the 27th Nikkei Forum in person include Singapore Prime Minister, Vietnam Deputy Prime Minister, and former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad, while the President of Sri Lanka, the Cambodian Prime Minister, Lao PDR Prime Minister, Bangladesh Prime Minister, and Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs, will participate in the Forum via a teleconference.







This visit will be the Prime Minister’s first visit to Japan in 3 years, following his attendance at the Japanese Emperor’s enthronement ceremony during October 22-23, 2019. This will also be a good opportunity for the Prime Minister to meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida again after the latter’s official visit to Thailand early this month.

The Prime Minister will depart Thailand on May 25, 2022 at 2200hrs to arrive in Tokyo on May 26 at 0630hrs. (TNA)

































