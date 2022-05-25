Vietnam woos Thai investors for 6G technology development

Vietnam has invited Thailand to participate in the development of wireless communications technology.

Thai Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn made the announcement after meeting with Vietnam’s Minister of Information and Communications, Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, during an official visit to the country.



The meeting mainly focused on economic development cooperation, including support for Thailand’s application to serve on the management council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for another term from 2023-2026.

Minister Chaiwut noted that 6G technology development will enhance various platforms, especially cybersecurity.







Vietnam recently promulgated three digital related laws that mostly pertained to digital state, economic and societal transformation, adding that it was willing to share the details of these laws with Thailand.

Minister Chaiwut also said Thailand and Vietnam will establish a joint committee for developing the digital economy and promoting new startups. This will enable the two nations to exchange ideas and explore future opportunities. (NNT)

































